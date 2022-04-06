Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,731 EECO model cars to rectify wheel rim size

Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,731 EECO model cars to rectify wheel rim size

Maruti Suzuki said the issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Livemint

  • In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between 19 July 2021 and 5 October 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced to proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model.

"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles," Maruti said in a statement.

In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between 19 July 2021 and 5 October 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked.

"This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment," the company said

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect.

Customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

