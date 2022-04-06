Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,731 EECO model cars to rectify wheel rim size

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between 19 July 2021 and 5 October 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked.
"This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment," the company said
Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect.
Customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard.
The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.
