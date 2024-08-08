Maruti Suzuki to recall 2,555 units of Alto K10 over steering gear box defect

Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the defect may impact vehicle steerability and cautioned customers not to drive the vehicle until the defective part is changed.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki will recall 2,555 models of Alto K10 car due to a possible defect in Steering Gear Box, the company said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki") has announced to recall 2,555 Alto K10 vehicles wherein it is suspected that there is a possible defect in Steering Gear Box Assembly (“Part")," the statement said.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company has also claimed that the defect may impact vehicle steerability and cautioned customers to not to drive the vehicle until the defective part is changed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Out of abundant caution, customers of the affected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the Part is replaced," according to the company statement.

The car maker will provide free cost inspection and replacement for the defective part. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the Part, free of cost," the company said.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new model of Alto K10 on August 18, 2022, with a tagline#IndiaChalPadi. The company had remodelled the hatchback version available earlier and added new features in the new Alto K10 model.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The car maker sold 49,990 models in the sub segment of mini cars in FY24. The mini sub segment includes Alto and S-Presso models.

Maruti Suzuki had previously announced plans to recall 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019, and November 1, 2019, due to a possible defect in Fuel Pump Motor, which may lead to engine stalling or an engine starting issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q1 results In Q1 FY25, Maruti Suzuki reported a 46.9 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone profit at ₹3,650 crore, exceeding the estimates of ₹3,467 crore, as Mint reported earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose by 10 per cent from the same quarter the previous year to ₹35,531 crore, surpassing the estimated ₹34,565 crore.

The company sold 521,868 vehicles in Q1 FY25, a 4.8 per cent increase compared to the same quarter the previous year. Domestic sales were 451,308 units, rising by 3.8 per cent, and the export sales were 70,560 units, rising by 11.6 per cent from the same quarter the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}