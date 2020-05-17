Maruti Suzuki to resume operations at Gurugram plant from tomorrow

New Delhi : Maruti Suzuki India ltd - country’s largest vehicle manufacturer – on Sunday announced its decision to start manufacturing at its Gurugram-based plant from 18 May. The company started production operations at the Manesar based plant from 12 May.

This move comes close on the heels of the union government allowing gradual resumption of economic activities, by relaxing lockdown measures, in certain parts of the country, identified as green and orange zones.

Carmakers like Maruti had to close their factories from 22 March, following the lockdown announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company though in the meantime was working with its suppliers to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed once manufacturing starts.

“You are kindly informed that Maruti Suzuki will re-start production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from 18th of May 2020. All activity will be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing compnay’s own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company said in a statement.

The New Delhi-based vehicle manufacturer has also put in place specific standard operating procedures for its employees and staffs at the factories, showrooms and authorized service centres to ensure a smooth resumption of operations and delivery of service without any physical contact with the customer.

It has also formed a Covid-19 Monitoring Committee comprising top executives of the company and a seventeen-member action plan committee to oversee and implement the SoPs in the plant, office and showroom premises.

