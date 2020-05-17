Maruti to start production at Gurugram unit from Monday

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest vehicle maker, on Sunday said it will resume manufacturing at its Gurugram plant on 18 May. It had restarted production operations at the Manesar plant on 12 May.
The move follows the Union government’s decision to allow gradual resumption of economic activity by relaxing lockdown measures in certain pockets identified as green and orange zones.
Carmakers had to close their factories once the lockdown was put in place to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic on 25 March. Maruti has in the meantime been working with its suppliers to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed once manufacturing resumes.
“You are kindly informed that Maruti Suzuki will restart production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from 18 May 2020. All activity will be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company said.
The New Delhi-based vehicle manufacturer has also put in place specific SOPs for its staff in factories, showrooms, and authorized service centres to ensure smooth resumption of operations and delivery of service without any physical contact with customers.