Maruti Suzuki to set up new plant in Haryana, invest 11,000 cr in first phase

Maruti Suzuki to set up new plant in Haryana, invest ₹11,000 cr in first phase1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025
India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki will invest ₹11,000 crore as it finalised a land site for new manufacturing plant in Haryana. The company has been in discussion with the Haryana government for investment in a new manufacturing site for its proposed capacity expansion.
The company completed today, the process of allotment of an 800 acres site at IMT Kharkhoda in district Sonipat with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd), an official statement said.
The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025 subject to administrative approvals.
The site will also have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future.
At present, Maruti has a cumulative production capacity of around 5.5 lakh units per quarter or about 22 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.
Maruti Suzuki recently reported better-than-expected quarterly income as higher vehicle prices countered rising input costs. Net income jumped 57% to ₹1,840 crore ($240.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, versus ₹1,170 crore a year earlier.