Maruti Suzuki to substantially increase its SUV market share this fiscal

In 2021-22, the market share of Maruti Suzuki India in the SUV space was 10.9%. The lower share in the SUV market is seen as the reason for an overall drop in market share for the company in the passenger vehicle segment. From 51% in the fiscal year 2019, the market share dropped down to 41% in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

