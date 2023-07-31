With the growth of the Indian car market and export potential, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) would need to increase its production capacity to about 4 million cars per annum by 2030-31, almost double from current levels. This would happen over several locations, some of which are known and some being studied.

On the other hand, given the carbon neutrality requirements, several powertrain technologies like EVs, Hybrids, CNG, Ethanol etc. will co-exist for a reasonably long period of time. Managing this scale and complexity of production with multiple powertrains, under different managements, would pose several challenges. The Board of Directors considered this and decided that for the purpose of efficiency in production and supply chain, it is best to bring all production related activities under MSIL. Accordingly, the Board approved termination of the contract manufacturing agreement and exercising the option to acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) subject to all legal and regulatory compliances including minority shareholders’ approval.

The mode of acquisition including consideration to be paid to SMC shall be decided in a subsequent Board meeting.

In terms of actual production, logistics, sales and the cost thereof, there will be no change as the cars earlier supplied by SMG as a contract manufacturer, will now continue to be supplied as before.