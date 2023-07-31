Breaking News
Maruti Suzuki to terminate manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:05 PM IST
The Board of Directors considered this and decided that for the purpose of efficiency in production and supply chain, it is best to bring all production related activities under MSIL, the company said in a release
With the growth of the Indian car market and export potential, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) would need to increase its production capacity to about 4 million cars per annum by 2030-31, almost double from current levels. This would happen over several locations, some of which are known and some being studied.
