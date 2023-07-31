Maruti Suzuki to terminate manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat

On the other hand, given the carbon neutrality requirements, several powertrain technologies like EVs, Hybrids, CNG, Ethanol etc. will co-exist for a reasonably long period of time. Managing this scale and complexity of production with multiple powertrains, under different managements, would pose several challenges. The Board of Directors considered this and decided that for the purpose of efficiency in production and supply chain, it is best to bring all production related activities under MSIL. Accordingly, the Board approved termination of the contract manufacturing agreement and exercising the option to acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) subject to all legal and regulatory compliances including minority shareholders’ approval.