Maruti Suzuki wants to become No. 1  in  SUVs by  FY24: MD Hisashi Takeuchi

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is set to double its sport utility vehicle (SUV) offerings to four by launching two new sub-four metre vehicles, Fronx and Jimny. Fronx, a Baleno-based SUV coupe, and Jimny, a ladder-frame off-roader with five doors, were unveiled at the Auto Expo on Thursday.
Maruti is betting on these two models to help regain market share and reach the 50% level it had in the past. The two models will be sold starting in April and May, respectively.
In an interview, managing director Hisashi Takeuchi said the new products would create export opportunities and enable the company to dominate the domestic SUV market as soon as the next fiscal. Edited excerpts:
Your market share in the SUV segment hovers around 16-18%. What volume increase do you expect from the two new launches in the SUV segment?
SUVs form the biggest and fastest-growing market in India. By adding our two new SUVs in the sub-four metre segment, Fronx and Jimny, our aim is to become the No.1 player in the SUV segment by fiscal 2024. We don’t say what the target market share is, but this is a step in our path to gain back our 50% market share in the overall passenger vehicle market. We expect the Fronx to become very popular and contribute significantly to our volumes, while the Jimny is more functional, and its pricing will be a bit more expensive because of the ladder-frame chassis and 4x4 capabilities. The volumes for Jimny will be smaller, but this five-door variant, which we will manufacture exclusively in Suzuki Motor Group’s Gujarat factory, is expected to be very well-accepted in the export markets.
Will your new product pipeline have a focus on SUVs over other segments?
SUVs, as a percentage of the total PV (passenger vehicle) market, are closing in on a 50% share, but I don’t think that this will go up to 60% because no other market in the world has such a big SUV market share. I think the ceiling for the SUV segment will be somewhere around 50%, and then sedans, MPVs (multipurpose vehicles), and hatchbacks will remain. Although the share of SUVs will saturate around 50%, the total PV volumes in India are growing, and absolute volumes will continue to increase, but volumes for other segments will also become bigger.
When do you expect the SUV market to hit its ceiling?
The SUV market will grow this year and the next year, and then it is likely to start getting saturated to some extent.
You now have products in the sub-4 metre and mid-sized segments, which are the core of this segment in India. Will you also look at expanding your line-up to the 4.3 metre or mini-SUV market?
The SUV market can be broadly split into the sub-four metre market and over 4-metre vehicles. Almost 90% of the global SUV market lies in the 4.3 metre (commonly known as mid-sized SUVs) and below segment. So, these two segments will continue to dominate—the remaining market with much bigger SUVs or mini-SUVs (smaller than sub-4m) are areas that will see some growth but not as big as the two sub-4m and mid-sized markets. We specialize in small cars, so we will try to make affordable cars for the consumer. But at the same time, the aspirations of Indian customers are getting bigger, and they want more. We call that the mass-premium segment, where the product caters to the mass market, but the positioning is premium. So, that market we will definitely cater to.