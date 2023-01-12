Maruti Suzuki wants to become No. 1  in  SUVs by  FY24: MD Hisashi Takeuchi

SUVs form the biggest and fastest-growing market in India. By adding our two new SUVs in the sub-four metre segment, Fronx and Jimny, our aim is to become the No.1 player in the SUV segment by fiscal 2024. We don’t say what the target market share is, but this is a step in our path to gain back our 50% market share in the overall passenger vehicle market. We expect the Fronx to become very popular and contribute significantly to our volumes, while the Jimny is more functional, and its pricing will be a bit more expensive because of the ladder-frame chassis and 4x4 capabilities. The volumes for Jimny will be smaller, but this five-door variant, which we will manufacture exclusively in Suzuki Motor Group’s Gujarat factory, is expected to be very well-accepted in the export markets.