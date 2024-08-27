Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda plant faces minor delay, production to begin by 2025-26: Chairman RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki India faces a “small delay” in finalizing the site for their new plant, which will have an annual capacity of 10 lakh units, reported the news agency PTI quoting RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, August 27.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda plant faces minor delay, production to begin by 2025-26: Chairman RC Bhargava
Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda plant faces minor delay, production to begin by 2025-26: Chairman RC Bhargava(AFP)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is facing a “small delay” in finalizing the site for their new plant, which will have an annual capacity of 10 lakh units. The upcoming plant at Kharkhoda in Haryana is set to start production by 2025-26, reported the news agency PTI quoting RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, who was speaking at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, August 27.

Chairman Bhargava restated the company's belief in the low-cost and small-car segment's necessity in India's economic and social conditions, saying that a temporary setback in demand is not changing Maruti Suzuki's strategy. The company expects the small car segment's demand to rebound in the next two years.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki scales back production as India’s auto industry faces slowdown

“We firmly believe that low-cost and small cars are necessary in our economic and social conditions. A temporary setback in demand is not going to change our strategy,” said the executive, as per the PTI report. 

Maruti Suzuki shares closed 2.04 per cent higher at 12,496.60 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to 12,246.55 at the previous market close.

“Our programme for expanding production is proceeding as scheduled; cars produced in the Kharkhoda plant will increase our sales in FY25-26. A small delay has taken place in finalising the site for a new one million unit expansion. As per the report, we are making our best efforts to make a quick decision in this matter,” said Bhargava.

In January 2024, the company's global arm, Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki, announced that Maruti Suzuki India is to invest 35,000 crore to build its second manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The facility will have a production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum, as per the report.

"India cannot just do with larger, more luxurious vehicles,” said Bhargava, highlighting that a large segment of people at the lower end who own scooters want a safer means of transport in the harsh weather times in the country, according to the report.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki to recall 2,555 units of Alto K10 over steering gear box defect

Government policies boost industry confidence

Chairman RC Bhargava also stated the significance of the government and its policies, which give the automotive industry confidence to sustain high growth.

“The continuity of the government and its policies to bring in faster economic growth with greater inclusivity and equity gives industry confidence of sustained high growth,” said Bhargava, quoted in the report. According to the report, the executive also highlighted that the industry and the government can work together in trust and confidence to achieve India's goal of becoming a developed country in 2047.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Eicher among top picks in Auto s

Maruti Suzuki's EV program:

RC Bhargava also discussed the company's electric vehicle (EV) programme at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, August 27. The company expects to release six EV models by the financial year 2030-31. The executive said the first EV model will go into production and sale in the coming few months and will be exported to Europe and Japan.

Bhargava said the company is committed to a cleaner environment and carbon neutrality. The company has widened its approach to achieve its goals by learning from other countries and, at the same time, looking into India's specific resources and challenges, as per the report.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsMaruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda plant faces minor delay, production to begin by 2025-26: Chairman RC Bhargava

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue