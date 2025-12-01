Maruti strikes back at rivals as small car debate intensifies
Maruti’s leadership said the company remains committed to reviving the small-car segment even as it expands its SUV lineup.
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Monday renewed its pitch for policy support for small cars, urging the government to retain relaxations for these vehicles in the next phase of Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (Cafe 3) norms. The carmaker argued that most global markets offer structured relief for compact cars, even as several homegrown and foreign automakers have taken a contrary view.