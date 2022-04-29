Maruti to focus on high-end cars as demand for hatchbacks wanes

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There has been a 25% decline in the market for hatchbacks in the last four years due to increase in commodity prices and taxes by state governments, Maruti Chairman Bhargava said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will shift its focus to higher-end passenger vehicles as small cars -- its main source of income -- become more expensive and demand for them shrinks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will shift its focus to higher-end passenger vehicles as small cars -- its main source of income -- become more expensive and demand for them shrinks.
“Small cars used to be our bread and butter," Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R.C. Bhargava said in a post-earnings media call. “There’s no butter in small cars anymore. We will have to change our strategy. People with limited income are getting squeezed out of the car market due to higher cost," he said, adding the market for hatchbacks is “shrinking significantly."
“Small cars used to be our bread and butter," Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R.C. Bhargava said in a post-earnings media call. “There’s no butter in small cars anymore. We will have to change our strategy. People with limited income are getting squeezed out of the car market due to higher cost," he said, adding the market for hatchbacks is “shrinking significantly."
There has been a 25% decline in the market for hatchbacks in the last four years due to increase in commodity prices and taxes by state governments, Bhargava said. Maruti will adjust its investments to align with demand, which is in higher-end cars, Bhargava said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maruti Friday reported a 58% rise in fourth-quarter net profit as price hikes and lower sales promotion costs helped the country's top carmaker outweigh the impact of high raw material costs and global semiconductor shortages.
India's largest carmaker recorded a net profit of ₹1,839 crore in the January-March period. It was ₹1,166 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
Maruti, which sells every second car in India and is majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, has hiked prices five times from January 2021 to April 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, Maruti shares were trading marginally higher at ₹7,891.80 apiece on NSE.
Sales, meanwhile, rose 11% year-on-year to ₹25,514 crore during the quarter under review.
Maruti will invest ₹160 crore ($21 million) to expand the annual capacity of its Manesar plant by 100,000 units by April 2024, Bhargava said. Its capital expenditure for the financial year 2023 is expected to be 50 billion rupees, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maruti said it continued to work on cost reduction efforts to minimise the impact on customers.
The Company sold a total of 488,830 vehicles during the quarter, lower by 0.7% compared to the same period previous year.