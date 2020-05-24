Maruti to focus on rural markets, used car business for partial recovery

“Our share in the organized market for used cars is almost close to 60% but then we would like to expand this organized market because today it’s about just 18-20% of the total used car market. There will not only be a transfer of demand to used cars but there will be a transfer of demand from used cars to two-wheelers, for example. Last year, when the overall new car market dropped by 18%, there was a 10% growth in used car sales. So that trend has been there and I think it will continue," added Srivastava.