Maruti to roll out compact SUV

“It’s been more than four years since Brezza was launched and Maruti needs a new product to cater to a different set of customers who would want a more coupe kind of a design. Tata Nexon does not exactly look like an SUV, but its crossover-like design has managed to attract lots of customers. Also, this car might have a lot of common parts with Baleno, which will make its development cost cheaper than a new product," the person said.