Maruti to take reins of contract mfg firm

Maruti to take reins of contract mfg firm4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:18 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday said it has decided to buy out its contract manufacturing partner Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) from parent Suzuki Motor Corp. (SMC) at a potential book value of ₹12,755 crore.
India’s largest carmaker aims to complete the transaction by 31 March 2024, R.C. Bhargava, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki, said. SMG, with 3,200 workers, has an annual capacity of 750,000 units, a fourth of MSIL’s 2.25 million capacity. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearances.
“In 2014, we had made a unique proposal to our shareholders that our Gujarat manufacturing facility will be set up by Suzuki Japan, and they’d set up a 100% owned subsidiary to make cars for MSIL," Bhargava said. “The contract manufacturing agreement was signed in 2015 and has worked well for the last eight years. But since then, the overall situation in the car industry and the country has changed substantially."
“MSIL already has over 2 million units in capacity, which is moving towards 4 million by 2030. Because of the imperative of reducing our carbon footprint, we are exploring many different alternative technologies, and our volumes and the number of models have increased substantially. So, the board of MSIL came to the conclusion that the contract manufacturing arrangement will not work satisfactorily. We need to find a reorganization that works for the next decade," Bhargava added.
In 2014, MSIL decided not to invest directly in a new manufacturing facility but invest its cash instead in its sales and marketing infrastructure. The transaction got the approval of minority shareholders, thanks to the provision that MSIL could obtain a stake in the factory at book value. Now, the same provision is likely to give minority investors relief at MSIL’s buying price for SMG. To be sure, MSIL had a cash stockpile of ₹46,800 crore as of 30 June. “A quarter of MSIL’s production is managed by SMG, which could cause complications in our management structure going forward. Both SMC and MSIL agree it is best if both production and production-related activity is brought under a single company," Bhargava told reporters in a conference call after the decision was announced.
The decision to terminate the contract manufacturing agreement was made with the consent of both parties, and MSIL will now exercise a provision in the agreement to buy out all of SMC’s equity on the basis of its book value. “How the equity will be acquired and in what form will be decided in a separate board meeting. The result of this will not in any way affect the production or profits in the company, but it will facilitate MSIL’s working in that it becomes more streamlined and well-handled," Bhargava said.
The SMG factory is also the site of MSIL’s planned electric vehicle (EV) production facility from 2025. MSIL also has a wholly owned battery manufacturing factory in Gujarat, which remains unaffected by the acquisition.
“One benefit we will get in due course is that the electric vehicle production at SMG will now be done by MSIL. The benefit is our people will get involved in EV production, and over the longer term, they’ll develop much more expertise and knowledge in this area than they would otherwise," Bhargava said in an interview.
“Given the way the SMG transaction happened with the agreement being approved by minority shareholders, it was done with enough safeguards that if SMC wanted to sell the plant back, it could be done at book value. A lot of investors were waiting for the stock to do well as it expanded volumes and launched new products. Whether they pay in cash, or if there is a creation of new shares, we don’t anticipate a negative reaction on the stock," an industry analyst said on condition of anonymity.
On Monday, MSIL also reported a 145% growth in its net profit in the first quarter of FY24 at ₹2,485 crore, more than double ₹1,013 crore a year earlier. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin grew 200 basis points to 9.2% in the quarter ended 30 June, from 7.2% during a year ago, led by an increase in the average selling price of its models, as well as favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange movements. The automaker’s revenue from operations rose 22% to ₹32,338 crore from ₹26,499 crore in the year-ago period.