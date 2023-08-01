Maruti to take reins of contract mfg firm

In 2014, MSIL decided not to invest directly in a new manufacturing facility but invest its cash instead in its sales and marketing infrastructure. The transaction got the approval of minority shareholders, thanks to the provision that MSIL could obtain a stake in the factory at book value. Now, the same provision is likely to give minority investors relief at MSIL’s buying price for SMG. To be sure, MSIL had a cash stockpile of ₹46,800 crore as of 30 June. “A quarter of MSIL’s production is managed by SMG, which could cause complications in our management structure going forward. Both SMC and MSIL agree it is best if both production and production-related activity is brought under a single company," Bhargava told reporters in a conference call after the decision was announced.