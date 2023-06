Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, is seeking to dial up its niche, premium play in the country’s passenger vehicle market by expanding its portfolio at the top-end, entering the ₹20 lakh price segment for the first time. The carmaker, which has a more than 60% share of the small car market (under ₹10 lakh), will unveil its latest three-row multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Invicto, a cross-badged version of Toyota’s Innova HyCross, on 5 July.

Like the Toyota model, Invicto will also be offered in a strong-hybrid avatar, and is likely to be offered only in premium variants like Maruti Suzuki’s recently launched off-roader Jimny.

The ₹20-lakh and above category, especially that for three-row lifestyle vehicles, which is dominated by Mahindra & Mahindra, will be a niche but critical foray for Maruti Suzuki in its bid to achieve a 25% share of the SUV market by the end of this fiscal year, and ultimately attain its ambition of 50% market share in this category, which now accounts for every second passenger vehicle sold in India.

Brands like Jimny and now, Invicto, are also a way for Maruti Suzuki to strengthen its brand position via its premium sales channel Nexa, as budget hatchback volumes slide.

The Invicto will go up against competitors such as the Toyota Innova HyCross, Innova Crysta, Mahindra’s Scorpio-N and XUV700, Kia’s Carnival, Hyundai Alcazar and MG’s Hector Plus. Maruti Suzuki now has SUV models across the compact, mid-sized, standard and lifestyle spectrum, starting from the Brezza and Fronx to the Invicto.

“We are seeing the three-row SUV sub-segment get bigger. Last year, it accounted for 258,000 of all vehicles sold; this year, we expect it to reach 300,000 vehicles. Separately, vehicles priced at ₹20 lakh and above accounted for 5% of all PV sales last year, up from just 1.5% two years ago. In the three-row SUV or MPV sub-category, the share of ₹20 lakh and above models is close to 110,000 units annually," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director at Maruti Suzuki, said in an interview.

“We now have 30% market share in the ₹10-Rs15 lakh market, and we are leaders by far in the below ₹10 lakh segment with 60% market share. It is the first time, we are participating in the ₹20 lakh bracket, so we will have to market the product, but we hope we can gain significant size even in this segment," he added.

According to Srivastava, orders for the Jimny have risen over 50% to 150 per day after its price announcement.

“Earlier, we were getting 92 bookings a day; now the response has gone up to 150 bookings a day. We now have 31,000 bookings for the Jimny as of today and we are in a process of ramping up production to fulfil these orders," Srivastava said.

He added that waiting periods for the Jimny have already reached 7-8 months. However, the carmaker will attempt to ramp-up production and bring down waiting periods.

Srivastava also explained that while Toyota Kirlsokar Motor has been facing supply constraints for the Innova Hycross, their sourcing agreement provisions for adequate allocation to Maruti Suzuki in case Toyota faces a shortfall from its planned production volumes.