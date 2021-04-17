Maruti to witness improvement in market share and margins in FY22

“FY22 looks far more promising for MSIL, with several launches lined up for the next two years, with a mixture of full upgrades of existing models (Alto, Celerio, Brezza, Ciaz, and Baleno) as well as new model launches (Jimny, Grand Vitara, and mid-sized MUVs). These launches are focused on SUVs (all new models and Brezza), but would also address its key entry-level model Alto after a gap of 10 years," added the analysts.