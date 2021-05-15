Maruti to witness strong recovery in volume in the second half of FY22

Manufacturing of automobiles came under pressure from the first week of April when the state government of Maharashtra announced lockdown measures to contain the rising cases of covid infections. Subsequently, other states such as Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu also followed suit. Leading automobile manufacturers such as MSIL, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, and Hyundai Motor India Ltd have either stopped production at their factories or reduced output significantly.

