Maruti’s festive-time growth at 19%; expects sales of 450K

NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker, is seeing a surge in deliveries as it fulfils long-standing orders for new models amid easing chip availability and high consumer interest during the ongoing festive season.

The carmaker delivered over 310,000 units, a growth of 19% year-on-year in the 70-day period between 17 August, the start of the Chingam month, which kicks off Onam festivities in Kerala, and the end of the Navratri period on 24 October, a top company executive said.

While Maruti Suzuki did not make a formal estimate of its expected sales leading up to Diwali, people familiar with the development said that the company may be targeting sales of over 140,000 units between Dussehra and Bhai Dooj, which follows two days after Diwali, totalling 450,000 units. That will be 21% higher than last year’s festive season sales of 370,000 units.

While Maruti Suzuki’s pending vehicle bookings have reduced to 215,000 units towards the end of October, total open orders in the industry currently stand close to 500,000 units.

“Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) accounted for about 26-27% of our sales during this period, primarily due to a large number of pending books being delivered now as our supplies improve. The Jimny was launched only towards the end of June, and production in the first couple of months was not very high. Now that we are ramping up, we are seeing sales for our SUV models go up," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director at Maruti Suzuki. “We saw a 14% growth in new bookings during this time as well."

The trend of increased SUV sales is seen across the industry, with these models making up 49% of the total passenger vehicle sales during the festive season so far. The category’s continued rise in popularity stems from the changing preferences of an upwardly mobile Indian population, which looks for functionality and style at an affordable price point.

Carmakers rolled out a bunch of new SUVs, including refreshes of existing SUV models, in the months leading up to the festivities.

“During the 10-day Navratri-Dussehra period, we witnessed deliveries of over 30,000 units, reflecting an 8% year-on-year growth, consistent with our year-to-date growth so far. We see the festive momentum sustaining until Diwali with our SUVs seeing an overwhelming response," said Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India.

From the beginning of the festive season (17 August), the passenger vehicle industry saw high growth until the onset of the Shradh period on 29 September, which is considered inauspicious for big-ticket purchases. During this period, the industry recorded a 21% increase in sales compared with the previous year, with 370,000 units sold, setting an early tone for the season.

Thereafter, during the Shradh and Navratra period, sales reached 330,000 units, marking a 16% rise from 2022.

The passenger vehicle industry, therefore, has retailed 700,000 units in the festive season so far, with more than 300,000 units of projected sales likely to roll in during the Dussehra to Bhai Dooj period, marking a bumper million units of sales during the festive season, 18% over last year. Vehicle dispatches had hit a new record at 363,733 units in September, a 2.4% rise from a year ago, according to data shared by carmakers and persons in the industry.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!