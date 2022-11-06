Maruti's Manesar plant capacity likely to go up by 1 lakh units: Report

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is likely to increase the production capacity of the Manesar plant by one lakh units to cater to the enhanced demand before its Sonipat facility commences operations in 2025, a senior official said as quoted by news agency PTI.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is likely to increase the production capacity of the Manesar plant by one lakh units to cater to the enhanced demand before its Sonipat facility commences operations in 2025, a senior official said as quoted by news agency PTI.
In addition to this, the company's largest carmaker may also look at expanding production capacity at its Gurugram-based manufacturing facility to cater to the increasing demand for its products.
In addition to this, the company's largest carmaker may also look at expanding production capacity at its Gurugram-based manufacturing facility to cater to the increasing demand for its products.
Currently, Maruti India has a cumulative production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum at both the Manesar and Gurugram plants. Additionally, it also has access to 7.5 lakh units from parent Suzuki Motor's facility in Gujarat, PTI reported.
Currently, Maruti India has a cumulative production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum at both the Manesar and Gurugram plants. Additionally, it also has access to 7.5 lakh units from parent Suzuki Motor's facility in Gujarat, PTI reported.
In Haryana's Kharkhoda, the company has already started work at the new facility and the plant is expected to be operational by 2025 with an installed production capacity of 2.5 lakh units in the first phase.
In Haryana's Kharkhoda, the company has already started work at the new facility and the plant is expected to be operational by 2025 with an installed production capacity of 2.5 lakh units in the first phase.
Rahul Bharti, MSI Executive Director (Corporate Planning and Government Affairs), in an analyst call, said, "As of now, we have about 22.5 lakh capacity in Haryana plus Gujarat...And in times to come, we are in process of working on the Kharkhoda plant, which will be up and running in the year 2025."
Rahul Bharti, MSI Executive Director (Corporate Planning and Government Affairs), in an analyst call, said, "As of now, we have about 22.5 lakh capacity in Haryana plus Gujarat...And in times to come, we are in process of working on the Kharkhoda plant, which will be up and running in the year 2025."
"And if required, I think most likely we might have to add about one lakh capacity on a short-term basis in Manesar to meet intermediate demand," he stated, adding that the additional one lakh unit per annum capacity at Manesar may come by April 2024 and Kharkhoda in the subsequent year.
"And if required, I think most likely we might have to add about one lakh capacity on a short-term basis in Manesar to meet intermediate demand," he stated, adding that the additional one lakh unit per annum capacity at Manesar may come by April 2024 and Kharkhoda in the subsequent year.
At present, Maruti Suzuki India rolls out models like Ertiga, XL6, and Eeco from the Gurugram plant and models like Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Brezza and Dzire from the Manesar facility.
At present, Maruti Suzuki India rolls out models like Ertiga, XL6, and Eeco from the Gurugram plant and models like Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Brezza and Dzire from the Manesar facility.
"We are not looking at any kind of reduction in Gurugram, in fact, at least in the shorter term, we might have to increase production in Gurugram. Our first plant (first phase) should be commissioned by the first quarter of calendar 2025. And I think we already have to start thinking about a second plant if demand growth continues in India," Bharti told PTI.
"We are not looking at any kind of reduction in Gurugram, in fact, at least in the shorter term, we might have to increase production in Gurugram. Our first plant (first phase) should be commissioned by the first quarter of calendar 2025. And I think we already have to start thinking about a second plant if demand growth continues in India," Bharti told PTI.
The company plans to invest ₹11,000 crore in the first phase of the Sonipat facility. MSI plans to invest over ₹7,000 crore this year on various initiatives, including the construction work of the new plant in Haryana and new model launches.
The company plans to invest ₹11,000 crore in the first phase of the Sonipat facility. MSI plans to invest over ₹7,000 crore this year on various initiatives, including the construction work of the new plant in Haryana and new model launches.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.