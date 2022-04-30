Maruti’s Q4 profit soars despite cost, chip hurdles

Meanwhile, Maruti expects to introduce a wider range of new vehicle models this fiscal as it seeks to keep its market leadership. Investors will, however, be watchful on the pace of sport-utility vehicle launches and progress in the electric vehicle space. While the company plans to launch EVs starting in 2025, Bhargava emphasized that Maruti is also focusing on hybrid vehicles. The company’s management also expects strong traction in the export markets to continue, supporting its overall volumes. In addition, the underpenetrated rural market also offers opportunities, and improving prosperity levels in rural India should help sales volume.