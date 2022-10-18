M&As hit a record on HDFC, Adani, LTI-Mindtree deals

“M&A volumes are going up in a consistent manner, and this year, we expect it (the Indian M&A deal market) to touch $200 billion. We have seen a couple of very large deals in the financial services and cement sectors. Indian M&A is at an inflection point and could see M&A activity close to $200 billion a year in the near future on a sustained basis. This year, we have seen the volumes of M&A deals go up, driven by a few large deals and other deals diversified across sectors," said S. Ramesh, managing director and CEO of Kotak Investment Banking.

