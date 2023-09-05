Masaba Gupta eyes a bigger chunk of the beauty market3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Masaba Gupta, known for designing bold prints and fusion outfits, unveiled her beauty line in 2016-17 as a limited edition of lip colours in association with Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s Lakme brand
Designer Masaba Gupta, who sold a majority stake in her company to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) last year, is set to expand the share of business under LoveChild By Masaba, her beauty line.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message