Masayoshi Son bets $12 bn on Intel, puts 67% of SoftBank's US portfolio in one stock; where else is his firm investing?

SoftBank Group's latest 13F filing shows that its Intel holding accounted for nearly 67% of its disclosed US equity portfolio as of June 30, 2026, The company held 86,956,522 Intel shares, worth more than $12 billion.
The Intel position marks a significant increase in SoftBank's existing exposure to the chipmaker. The Japanese investment company, led by billionaire Masayoshi Son, had previously made a $2 billion strategic investment in Intel, which was closed in the third quarter of 2025.
Intel dominates SoftBank’s disclosed US equity portfolio, with the chipmaker’s position far exceeding its other holdings.
Symbotic was the company's second-largest holding at around $1.79 billion, accounting for close to 10% of the portfolio, followed by T-Mobile at about $1.68 billion, or 9%, the SEC filing shows.
The remaining holdings included companies such as Webtoon Entertainment, Inter & Co., Tempus AI, Klarna, Chime, eToro, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), and Nu Holdings. However, these investments accounted for for only a small share of SoftBank’s disclosed US equity portfolio.
Intel posted revenue of $16.1 billion in its second quarter of fiscal 2026, a 25.4% increase from a year-ago period. Meanwhile, its Data Center and AI segment posted a 59% gain to reach $6.262 billion. For the third quarter of 2026, Intel set a revenue outlook of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion.
Commenting on Intel's growth, Chief executive Lip-Bu Tan called it "the strongest revenue growth in more than 15 years" and flagged the seventh consecutive quarter of exceeding financial expectations.
SoftBank's Intel bet comes as the Japanese conglomerate reported strong gains from its investments. The firm posted first-quarter net income of 347.3 billion yen, or nearly $2.2 billion, driven by a 1.3 trillion yen gain on Intel stock, according to a report by Quartz. Riding the chip rally, Intel’s shares have surged nearly 300% over the past year.
Masayoshi Son's net worth stands at $63.3 billion as of August 19, according to Forbes real-time billionaires list. The SoftBank executive has invested billions of dollars in AI, including in the $500 billion Stargate Project, in partnership with OpenAI, Oracle and MGX, to build AI infrastructure in the United States.
Although Son's company SoftBank has made a major bet on Intel, the 13F filing does not reveal when the company bought or adjusted its position during the June quarter. SoftBank had already reported holding 86.96 million Intel shares as of March 31, 2026, indicating that the disclosed share count remained unchanged between the two reporting dates.