Masayoshi Son's strategic moves propel SoftBank to expected $373 billion net income
SoftBank Group Corp. is expected to report a net income of ¥373 billion ($2.5 billion) for the three months ended December, thanks to a gain on its stake in T-Mobile USA Inc. and rising valuations for startups in its Vision Fund portfolio.
After a series of brutal setbacks, Masayoshi Son has SoftBank Group Corp. on track for one of its strongest quarters in years, including what’s likely to be its first profit in more than a year.
