‘Find your customers, investors will follow’3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:11 PM IST
California-based unicorn Mashgin's self-checkout kiosks have been deployed in over 3,000 locations across the US. The global self-checkout system market is forecast to reach $13.98bn by 2030. Mashgin's CEO, Abhinav Srivastava, is focusing on the North American market for now
New Delhi: Like most, Abhinav Srivastava, the co-founder and chief executive of Palo Alto-based unicorn Mashgin, also detests long queues at stores during checkouts. Determined to tackle the issue head-on, he and his team developed an intuitive solution—a touch-less checkout system powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision.
