New Delhi: Like most, Abhinav Srivastava, the co-founder and chief executive of Palo Alto-based unicorn Mashgin, also detests long queues at stores during checkouts. Determined to tackle the issue head-on, he and his team developed an intuitive solution—a touch-less checkout system powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision.

“Despite self-checkout machines, customers usually struggle to locate the barcodes, scan items, and make electronic payments before collecting the items and exiting a store," he said. Mashgin’s system enables customers to effortlessly place an item on a tray, make electronic payment, and swiftly exit the store without having to scan barcodes, he added.

The system not only reduces customer frustration, but also enhances revenue for retailers by significantly speeding up the checkout process compared to traditional points-of-sale or dealing with cashiers.

According to Srivastava, the system utilizes cameras to instantly identify various items, including packaged goods, open-plated food items such as fruits, salads and combo meals, or produce, from any angle.

Retailers also benefit from its subscription service, as they need not invest in hardware, and “we even take care of any software and hardware upgrades". With 99.9% accuracy rate, the self-checkout kiosks have been deployed in over 3,000 locations, including grocery stores, airports across the US, ski resort cafeterias, theme parks, aquariums, stadiums, and fast-food restaurants.

Despite his passion for physics, Srivastava’s journey to entrepreneurship took an unexpected turn, after pursuing a computer science degree at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D). “To be honest, the first time I saw or touched a computer was at IIT," Srivastava said.

Subsequently, he had stints in Yahoo!, Microsoft (as a founding member of the adLab team) and Facebook, before he was “very disenchanted with working for big firms", and moved to the Bay Area, where he met Mukul Dhankar, or ‘Mocha’, Mashgin’s co-founder and chief technology officer. “He came from Europe on a business visa just to visit Silicon Valley. That’s when we connected, and got the idea of launching our own company."

Along with Dhankar, also an alumnus of IIT-D, and a computer vision and machine learning expert, Srivastava raised a seed funding of about $3 million from accelerator Y Combinator in 2015, and another $8 million in Series A in 2017, but success still eluded them, before the idea of developing a “countertop-like device" dawned on them after exploring the cafeteria market “as they have only a few hundred items". “It was one of the hardest days. My favourite quote is ‘AI is easy until it’s hard. And then, it’s very hard’. The reason: unless it’s a solid problem, it’s a research problem."

It took almost seven years to make their idea work in the real world, partly due to store closures during covid. In May 2022, Mashgin raised a $62.5 million in a Series B round at a valuation of $1.5 billion. Mashgin’s customers include Circle K, 60 major league sports stadiums, and US oil and gas major BP, and is steadily increasing its revenue run rate. “Before you get started, find your customers. Investors will follow. Remember, it’s easier to be an entrepreneur, but harder to be a successful entrepreneur," Srivastava added.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global self-checkout system market is forecast to grow from $4.88 billion in 2023 to $13.98 billion by 2030 with North America accounting for the largest market share, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Major vendors in the global self-checkout systems industry include NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Fujitsu, Gilbarco Veeder-Root Co., MetroClick, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.

Srivastava is unfazed with the competition. He says Mashgin is “not even trying to work with big stores right. We’re working with places where with fewer items -- where you want to get in and get out fast. That’s like the sweet spot, which is itself a huge market." Srivastava, however, is sticking to the North American market for now. “I need to be convinced that India is the right market for us. And the problem is that we charge about $1,000 a month for our machines. In India, you can hire five human beings for that amount of money."