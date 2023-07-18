‘Find your customers, investors will follow’

Srivastava is unfazed with the competition. He says Mashgin is “not even trying to work with big stores right. We’re working with places where with fewer items -- where you want to get in and get out fast. That’s like the sweet spot, which is itself a huge market." Srivastava, however, is sticking to the North American market for now. “I need to be convinced that India is the right market for us. And the problem is that we charge about $1,000 a month for our machines. In India, you can hire five human beings for that amount of money."