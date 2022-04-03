Masks come off, mandates loosen as companies relax Covid-19 protocols

Many companies are also taking a wait-and-see approach, wanting to hold off on ratcheting up protocols again until more is known about any new uptick in cases. Minneapolis law firm Lockridge Grindal Nauen last year mandated that its 100-person staff get vaccinated, barring an exemption for medical or religious reasons, and nearly all employees also got booster shots. The firm reinstituted a mask mandate in its office in December as cases surged but would likely wait for Minneapolis to restore an indoor mask mandate or for cases to dramatically increase before doing so again, said Susan E. Ellingstad, a partner at the firm.