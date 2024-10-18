Intel announces mass layoffs, over 2,000 jobs affected in THESE US states

Mass layoffs at Intel: California-based chipmaker Intel is laying off more than 2,000 employees in the United States to cut costs, as per reports.

The layoffs will impact nearly 1,300 employees at Oregon, another 385 employees in Arizona, and 219 employees in California, US publication CRN reported. It further said that another 251 job cuts are also expected in Texas.

An Intel spokesperson told the publication that these job cuts are part of the 15,000 layoffs that were announced by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier in August. He had then said that the layoffs were aimed at cutting costs by over $10 billion amid the company's financial situation.

Intel CEO lays out new steps Laying out new steps to cut costs and bolster its chip-making division, Gelsinger in September announced that Intel would separate its chip-manufacturing and design operations.

“Increasing the separation between the two operations will allow the manufacturing arm to get financing independently, allay customer concerns about its independence and bring it more culturally in line with a contract chip maker,” Gelsinger said.

The raft of new measures, he added were part of an exercise to weather one of the most significant crises in the company's five-decade history.

Intel also is pausing factory projects in Germany and Poland for two years, and putting a manufacturing project in Malaysia on hold until demand picks back up, Gelsinger said. He also outlined plans to slash 15,000 jobs across office locations.

New ‘Regional Engagement Model’ in Plan The CRN report added that Intel in October brought channel veteran Dave Guzzi on board as its new global channel chief. The plan is to implement,, in 2025, a new regional engagement model for partners, it said.