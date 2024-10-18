Intel announces mass layoffs, over 2,000 jobs affected in THESE US states

Mass layoffs at Intel: The chip maker has announced mass layoffs, affecting over 2,000 jobs in Oregon, Arizona, and California, as per reports.

Livemint
Updated18 Oct 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Mass layoffs at Intel: File image of Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at an event in Taiwan. In August he said the company would slash 15,000 jobs to cut costs.
Mass layoffs at Intel: File image of Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at an event in Taiwan. In August he said the company would slash 15,000 jobs to cut costs. (Reuters / Ann Wang)

Mass layoffs at Intel: California-based chipmaker Intel is laying off more than 2,000 employees in the United States to cut costs, as per reports.

The layoffs will impact nearly 1,300 employees at Oregon, another 385 employees in Arizona, and 219 employees in California, US publication CRN reported. It further said that another 251 job cuts are also expected in Texas.

An Intel spokesperson told the publication that these job cuts are part of the 15,000 layoffs that were announced by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier in August. He had then said that the layoffs were aimed at cutting costs by over $10 billion amid the company's financial situation.

Also Read | Q2 results today: Elecon Engineering, ICICI Lombard & more to report earnings

Intel CEO lays out new steps

Laying out new steps to cut costs and bolster its chip-making division, Gelsinger in September announced that Intel would separate its chip-manufacturing and design operations.

“Increasing the separation between the two operations will allow the manufacturing arm to get financing independently, allay customer concerns about its independence and bring it more culturally in line with a contract chip maker,” Gelsinger said.

The raft of new measures, he added were part of an exercise to weather one of the most significant crises in the company's five-decade history.

Intel also is pausing factory projects in Germany and Poland for two years, and putting a manufacturing project in Malaysia on hold until demand picks back up, Gelsinger said. He also outlined plans to slash 15,000 jobs across office locations.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

New ‘Regional Engagement Model’ in Plan

The CRN report added that Intel in October brought channel veteran Dave Guzzi on board as its new global channel chief. The plan is to implement,, in 2025, a new regional engagement model for partners, it said.

Intel is and always will be a channel-centric company. My number one priority is to ensure we’re doing everything possible to empower our partners to grow their business and I look forward to the work ahead,” Guzzi said.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsIntel announces mass layoffs, over 2,000 jobs affected in THESE US states

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.000.00
      Chennai
      77,921.000.00
      Delhi
      78,073.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.