Massimo Dutti launches e-store in India

Massimo Dutti launches e-store in India

In FY21, Massimo Dutti had three stores in India
1 min read . 05:25 PM IST Livemint

  • Massimo Dutti is owned by Zara parent Inditex, will be available in India both through an app as well as a website

New Delhi: Fashion apparel brand Massimo Dutti, present in India through a partnership with Trent Ltd, has launched its online retail store in the country.



The Spanish fashion label, owned by Zara parent Inditex, will be available in India both through an app as well as a website, the retailer said on Thursday.



“The platforms (the website and app) will showcase the complete range of womenswear and menswear items. Among the services available are pick up at the store in 2-8 working days, and the standard at home delivery in 2-8 working days. Free shipping for home deliveries is offered for 4,500 and upwards. All exchanges and returns are allowed within a maximum period of 30 days," the company said in its statement.

In FY21, Massimo Dutti had three stores in India - its products are priced at a premium compared to brands such as Zara and H&M. Zara had 21 stores.

Massimo Dutti operates in India through an association with Trent Ltd, the retail arm of the Tata Group. The entity that operates Massimo Dutti stores recorded revenue of 34 crores in FY21, Trent Limited said in its annual report for fiscal 21.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have prompted retailers to expand their online offerings.

