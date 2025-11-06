Massive Toyota recall: Over 1 million vehicles to be pulled in US over safety fears | List of models affected

Toyota Motor plans to recall 1.02 million vehicles in the United States due to a flaw that may cause the rear-view camera to fail, thereby increasing the risk of a crash, Reuters reported, citing the company.

The automaker announced that it will recall specific model years from 2022 to 2026, including Toyota and Lexus vehicles such as Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Prius, and Lexus RX, LS, TX, GX, NX, and LX. Additionally, Subaru Solterra vehicles with a Panoramic View Monitor system are included.

What is the issue about? An error in the software may cause the camera image to freeze or go blank when the vehicle is in reverse, which means the vehicle does not meet federal rear visibility requirements, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For the latest details on car recalls, car owners must contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-888-275-9171) or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Why are rear-view cameras important? Cameras are essential to prevent drivers from hitting pedestrians or objects while reversing. Last month, Toyota recalled nearly 394,000 vehicles in the US due to a rear-view camera issue that could impair visibility and increase the likelihood of a crash. The total number of automobiles in the recall is 393,838, with the non-hybrid Tundra accounting for more than half of them.

The last recall included models such as the 2022-2025 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid, and 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles.

Automakers have recalled millions of vehicles in recent years due to rear camera issues. In the past month, Ford recalled 3.3 million vehicles for this issue. Stellantis recalled nearly 1.2 million vehicles last year due to concerns about rear cameras.

Around 1.1 million vehicles recalled In September, Toyota and Hyundai recalled a total of 1.1 million vehicles due to issues with instrument panel displays and seatbelts, as reported by AP earlier.

Toyota recalled 591,377 vehicles due to a potential instrument panel failure that could prevent the display of essential information, such as vehicle speed, brake alerts, and tyre pressure warnings. This problem could heighten the risk of crashes and injuries.

The recall covered models such as 2023-2024 Venza, RAV 4 Prime, RAV 4, GR Corolla and Crown; 2024-2025 Lexus TX and LS and Toyota Tacoma and Grand Highlander; 2025 Lexus RX, Toyota Crown Signia, Camry, RAV 4 plug-in hybrid and 4 Runner.

Hyundai recalled 568,580 Palisade SUVs where the seat belt buckles might not latch correctly, potentially failing to restrain passengers during a crash and raising the risk of injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)