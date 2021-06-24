Mastercard appoints Nikhil Sahni as country corporate officer for India

Mumbai: Mastercard on Thursday said it has appointed Nikhil Sahni as its new division president, South Asia and country corporate officer for India, taking over from Porush Singh who will relocate to Singapore.

Sahni joins Mastercard with nearly 25 years of experience across strategy, investment banking, corporate, commercial, SME, retail, branch, and government banking, it said in a statement.

In his new role, Sahni will oversee Mastercard’s operations, and position the company’s products, solutions and services across the sub-continent, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, in addition to India.

“Sahni has a proven track record of consistently building domestically relevant businesses and cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships across the public and private sectors," said Ari Sarker, co-president, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

“His extensive experience in India's financial services sector will be instrumental for us as Mastercard continues to strategically focus on providing the technology, infrastructure and innovation needed to build a vibrant digital payment ecosystem across South Asia," Sarker added.

Sahni’s most recent role was as the senior group president, agriculture, government and MNC banking, and knowledge banking with Yes Bank. He was a part of Yes Bank’s founding team, where he spent over 17 years managing various businesses and products, both at a regional and national level.

