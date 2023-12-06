Mastercard approves share buyback worth $11 billion

Mastercard on Tuesday said its board approved a new share buyback program that will authorize the company to repurchase up to $11 billion worth of its Class A shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said its new share repurchase program will become effective at the completion of its previously announced $9 billion program.

The payments processing giant also raised its quarterly dividend to 66 cents per share over previous dividend of 57 cents, Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mastercard share price gained about 1% to $411.75 in after-hours trading.

(With inputs from Reuters)

