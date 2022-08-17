Mastercard signs on 4 badminton players as brand ambassadors

Mastercard signs on 4 badminton players as brand ambassadors1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
Globally,Mastercard said, it was deeply invested in sports from tennis to cricket to soccer to e-sports, with badminton now added to the list.
NEW DELHI: Badminton players Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will come on board as brand ambassadors of Mastercard in India. As winners of the Thomas Cup 2022 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, these new ambassadors will partner with the company to spread awareness about safety, security, and convenience of digital payments in India.
This partnership, the company said, is in line with the efforts of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Digital India.
Earlier this year, the company had signed up Shiv Kapur to enhance its leading panel of golfers, which also includes Anirban Lahiri as brand ambassador. Globally, the company said, it was deeply invested in sports from tennis to cricket to soccer to e-sports, with badminton now added to the list.
Similar to the key role played by its brand ambassador MS Dhoni, the badminton stars will be a part of its ‘Team Cashless India’ campaign, which works with merchants and cardholders to create awareness of the safety, security of digital payments.Nikhil Sahni, division president, South Asia for the firm, said, “Creating awareness about the convenience and safety of digital payments in India is a top priority for the firm. Lakshya Sen said, “I am humbled and grateful for what I have been able to achieve, from growing up in Almora, Uttarakhand, to putting India on the world stage in badminton. I am honored to serve as an inspiration to millions of Indians by partnering with them to tangibly demonstrate the benefits, ease and safety of digital payments, which I have experienced firsthand."
India’s digital payment market is expected to more than triple to $10 trillion by 2026, according to a report by PhonePe-BCG study