Home / Companies / News /  Master's Union avg salary touches 33.10 lakh

1 min read . 05:32 PM ISTDevina Sengupta
The average package for freshers stood at Rs. 24.44 lakhs.

  • The institute said that there was a 13.67% increase from their previous years’ average of Rs. 29.12 lakhs.

Gurgaon-based Masters’ Union said its students have received an average salary of 33.10 lakh for their MBA program.

The institute said that there was a 13.67% increase from their previous years’ average of Rs. 29.12 lakhs. "The highest package stood at Rs. 64.15 lakhs and while the top 25% of the batch landed an average salary of Rs.44.52 lakhs, the bottom 25% landed an average package of Rs. 20.02 lakhs," said the B-school on Wednesday. The average package for freshers stood at Rs. 24.44 lakhs.

Almost 20% of the cohort was placed in Zerodha, Razorpay, Ather, 1Finance, General Aeronautics, Zopper, Prescinto, Jodo among others. Data & Consulting roles of mainstream recruiters like Bain, BCG, Accenture Strategy, Tata IQ, KPMG, EY, PWC were offered too.

The cohort also saw emergence of two student startups and a segment of students also chose blockchain & crypto based roles at niche companies like ZKX & Dandera.

"We are on a mission to hyperboost each student's career trajectory by providing the highest quality, most relevant hands-on education here at the Union. I believe in each of our alumni to break all glass ceilings and impact lives across the globe," said Pratham Mittal, the founder of Masters’ Union

Given the tech focus at Masters’ Union, Product/Program Management roles continue to be in demand, with almost a quarter of the batch bagging such roles at Silicon Labs, Commvault, Eightfold, Juspay, Protium, Absolute Foods, GoKwik, Tekion, Cogoport, Gokwik, etc.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
