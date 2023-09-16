Mauritian regulator revokes licences of Adani-linked firm under probe: Report2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Mauritius' Financial Services Commission (FSC) revoked the business and investment licences of the firm, the controlling shareholder of two funds that invested in listed Adani companies and are now under probe. The license was cancelled eight months before the US-based short seller Hindenburg's explosive revelation against the Adani Group.