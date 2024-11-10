Mauritius holds election with cost of living on everyone’s minds

Reuters
Published10 Nov 2024, 03:39 AM IST
By Villen Anganan

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - Mauritius holds a parliamentary election on Sunday with incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his main rivals all promising to tackle a cost of living crisis in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The country of about 1.3 million people markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia, deriving most of its revenues from a flourishing offshore financial sector, tourism and textiles.

It has forecast 6.5% economic growth this year compared with 7.0% last year but many voters are not feeling the benefits.

Jugnauth's Alliance Lepep coalition has promised to raise minimum wages, increase pensions and reduce value added tax on some basic goods.

It says it will use payments from the UK under an October agreement for Britain to cede the Chagos Islands while retaining the US-UK Diego Garcia air base.

Mauritius also receives aid from China.

"The alliance led by the prime minister is selling the economic prosperity card, with promises of more money to different segments of the population," said political analyst Subash Gobine.

The opposition is also pledging to increase pensions as well as introduce free transport and internet services and reduce fuel prices.

It is dominated by the Alliance du Changement coalition led by Navin Ramgoolam and two other parties running in the Linion Reform alliance whose leaders, Nando Bodha and Roshi Bhadain, plan to alternate as prime minister if they win.

"It is the youths who will make the difference in these elections," voter David Stafford, 36, said in the capital Port Louis, explaining that people were looking for economic innovation and job opportunities as much as fiscal changes.

Just over a million people are expected to choose lawmakers for the islands' 62 seats in parliament for the next five years from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances.

Last week, Jugnauth's government blocked social media platforms until a day after the election, when results are expected, citing national security concerns after conversations between public figures were leaked. It lifted the ban a day later after opposition parties criticised the move.

Voting starts at 0300 GMT on Sunday and closes at 1400 GMT. Whichever party or coalition gets more than half the seats in parliament also wins the prime minister's post.

(Reporting by Villen Anganan; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ammu Kannampilly and Philippa Fletcher)

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 03:39 AM IST
