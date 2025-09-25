Mauritius President Names Thakoor as New Central Bank Governor

(Bloomberg) -- The Mauritian government appointed a new governor and second deputy governor of the central bank, changes that are aimed at bringing an end to months of internal wrangling at the institution.

Advertisement

Priscilla Muthoora Thakoor will begin a three-year term at the helm of the Bank of Mauritius on Sept. 29, President Dharambeer Gokhool said in a statement on Thursday. The first woman to be appointed to the post, she replaces Rama Krishna Sithanen, who announced last weekend that he plans to resign.

Thakoor joined the International Monetary Fund in 2009 and has held various posts within the Washington-based lender. She holds an economic doctorate from the University of Oxford.

As governor, Thakoor will have to halt internal conflict at the bank, regain public trust in the institution and refocus it on fulfilling its mandate to contain inflation and ensure financial stability in the Indian Ocean island nation. She’ll also have to tackle allegations that bank decisions were being influenced by politically connected individuals and that some of its officials were party to nepotism.

Advertisement

Thakoor wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Gokhool also announced the appointment of Ramsamy Chinniah, 63, as the bank’s second deputy governor. He replaces Gerard Sanspeur, who quit at the end of August.

Chinniah has worked at the Bank of Mauritius for more than four decades and was formerly a director of its supervision department.

“It’s a challenging job as the central banking system across the world is fast evolving,” he said by phone interview from Port Louis, the capital. “I hope to be able to deliver.”

Sign up here for the twice-weekly Next Africa newsletter, and subscribe to the Next Africa podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.