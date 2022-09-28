Mavenir begins local manufacturing of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN radios

OpenBeam open RAN radio solutions are available across all frequency bands and can be used for a wide range of use cases, including enterprises and public settings across urban or rural areas.
NEW DELHI: Mavenir, the US-based network software provider, said that it has started production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN radios for its OpenBeam portfolio in India, for Indian and other global worldwide bands, which will work on both new and legacy radio access technologies.
While the company did not mention its local partner, it now joins the likes of Nokia and Ericsson that make their gear in India which is used for local and global requirements.
“Our manufacturing partner network is very well positioned for the sustainable and rapid scaling of Open RAN volumes and made in India requirements. With these new production sites coming online, we have reached another important milestone in our strategy to expand and evolve the Open RAN ecosystem", said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, CIO and CPO of Mavenir.
The company said its radios have a modular design, using proven technology to support both MIMO beam-forming and multi-band needs. It offers innovative and cost-efficient radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks allowing improved network capacity as the network expands, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
It added that OpenBeam open RAN radio solutions are available across all frequency bands and can be used for a wide range of use cases, including enterprises and public settings across urban or rural areas.
Set of radio options address the needs of the CSPs to be agile and cost-efficient with low power consumption, low wind load, and built with integrated intelligence and automation. Designed for the growing needs of private enterprises to public networks, the portfolio supports both new and legacy radio access technologies.