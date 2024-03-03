Mavenir expects pan-India commercial deal from Vodafone Idea by year end
US-based company is using its India facility to meet global demand
Barcelona: US-based open radio access network or OpenRAN provider Mavenir expects to land a full commercial deal from Vodafone Idea for deploying 5G network by the end of the year, top executives of the company said in an exclusive interaction with Mint in Barcelona, on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress. The technology provider intends to meet the demand from Indian as well as global carriers from its India plant.