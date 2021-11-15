Max Estates to build housing projects, invest 1,000 crore: CEO

BENGALURU : Max Estates Ltd, part of Max Group, will enter into residential development in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and invest ₹1,000 crore in acquiring land as well as signing joint development deals, said a top company executive.

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL), a holding company of Max Group, on Sunday night said it has entered into an agreement with existing Japanese partner in Max Specialty Films Ltd (MSF), Toppan Inc., to divest its remaining 51% stake in the specialty packaging films business for an enterprise valuation of ₹1,350 crore.

Post this, MaxVIL, which operates across two businesses—real estate in NCR and specialty packaging films business, will exit from its non-core businesses and completely focus on real estate.

The company has also changed its name from MaxVIL to Max Estates.

With the stake sale, the company gets around ₹600 crore- ₹650 crore in equity.

“We will now focus on pure play real estate. So far, we have mainly done commercial office projects, but now we will also start developing residential projects. There are few trusted developers in NCR today and we can scale our business, without any debt. There is space for a good quality developer," Sahil Vachani, managing director and chief executive officer of MaxVIL said in an interview.

For its residential projects, the company will focus on Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, and is looking to acquire two-three land parcels through outright deals, joint development and joint venture agreements. It is in advance discussions with nearly half a dozen landowners to acquire and develop prime land parcels in Delhi-NCR.

Max Estates, which has developed a villa project in the past, plans to now develop, low-rise, high-rise, plotted and mixed land use development. It also plans to do mixed-use projects that will include retail as well as senior living. Max Group subsidiary ‘Antara’ already does senior living projects.

“By March, we will add two-three residential projects. We already have two office projects under construction and will continue to expand our commercial portfolio. We are also optimistic about residential demand going forward," Vachani added.

New York Life Insurance Company, a partner of the Max Group, is a strategic investor in the company, owning about 23% stake. Additionally, it has also invested at the project level, through the special purpose vehicles route, by picking up a 49% stake in Max Square, a commercial project on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The company said it will continue to look for such strategic or financial partners to back its expansion plans.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.