Government of Singapore was among buyers of Max Financial shares, having bought 6.01 million shares at ₹1000 aggregating to ₹601.35 crore.
According to the latest shareholding pattern, Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd held 16.87% stake in the company.
Max Financial Services reported a profit of ₹62.34 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 against a loss of ₹35.09 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income gained 128.8% to ₹9760.31 crore for the March quarter over ₹4265.64 crore for the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
From the beginning of the calendar year, Max Financial Services gained 48.88% against a rise 12.23% in the benchmark index, Nifty
Shares of Max Financial Services lost 1.68% to close at ₹1005 on Thursday on NSE, while the benchmark index, Nifty lost 0.48% to close at 15,691.40.