Home / Companies / News /  Max Financial Services' promoter entity sells shares worth Rs182 crore

Max Financial Services' promoter entity sells shares worth Rs182 crore

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao
Shares of Max Financial Services closed 3% higher at 627.50 apiece on the BSE.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 3 million shares of Max Financial Services. The shares were sold at an average price of 606.6 apiece, taking the aggregate value to 182 crore

A promoter entity of Max Financial Services Ltd on Wednesday offloaded the company's shares worth 182 crore through an open market transaction. 

According to the block deal data available with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 3 million shares of Max Financial Services. 

The shares were sold at an average price of 606.6 apiece, taking the aggregate value to 182 crore. 

Of these, 2 million shares were acquired by Plutus Wealth Management LLP at the same price. 

Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) is part of India’s leading business conglomerate – the Max Group. Focused on Life Insurance, MFSL recorded consolidate revenues of 31,188 Cr during FY22 and a Profit After Tax of 318 Crore, according to the  

