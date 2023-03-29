Max Financial Services' promoter entity sells shares worth Rs182 crore

A promoter entity of Max Financial Services Ltd on Wednesday offloaded the company's shares worth ₹182 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the block deal data available with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 3 million shares of Max Financial Services.
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹606.6 apiece, taking the aggregate value to ₹182 crore.
Of these, 2 million shares were acquired by Plutus Wealth Management LLP at the same price.
Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) is part of India’s leading business conglomerate – the Max Group. Focused on Life Insurance, MFSL recorded consolidate revenues of ₹31,188 Cr during FY22 and a Profit After Tax of ₹318 Crore, according to the
Shares of Max Financial Services closed 3% higher at ₹627.50 apiece on the BSE.
