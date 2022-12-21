Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Max Financial Services promoter offloads 1.7% stake for 400 cr

Max Financial Services promoter offloads 1.7% stake for 400 cr

1 min read . 10:46 PM ISTPTI
Following the stake sale, the shareholding of promoter have come down to 13.02 per cent from 14.72 per cent.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of financial services firm Max Financial Services, on Wednesday offloaded 58.85 lakh shares in the company for 400 crore through an open market transaction.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of financial services firm Max Financial Services, on Wednesday offloaded 58.85 lakh shares in the company for 400 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The shares were sold at an average price of 679.2 per scrip, taking the aggregate value of transaction at 399.70 crore.

Following the stake sale, the shareholding of promoter have come down to 13.02 per cent from 14.72 per cent.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Shares of Max Financial Services closed 1.67 per cent lower at 688 apiece on NSE. HG MR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP