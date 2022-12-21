Home / Companies / News / Max Financial Services promoter offloads 1.7% stake for ₹400 cr
Max Financial Services promoter offloads 1.7% stake for ₹400 cr
1 min read.10:46 PM ISTPTI
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.
Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of financial services firm Max Financial Services, on Wednesday offloaded 58.85 lakh shares in the company for ₹400 crore through an open market transaction.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of financial services firm Max Financial Services, on Wednesday offloaded 58.85 lakh shares in the company for ₹400 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.