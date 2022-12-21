Max Financial Services promoter offloads 1.7% stake for 400 cr

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of financial services firm Max Financial Services, on Wednesday offloaded 58.85 lakh shares in the company for ₹400 crore through an open market transaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58,85,000 shares (1.7 per cent) of Max Financial Services.

The shares were sold at an average price of ₹679.2 per scrip, taking the aggregate value of transaction at ₹399.70 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the stake sale, the shareholding of promoter have come down to 13.02 per cent from 14.72 per cent.

Shares of Max Financial Services closed 1.67 per cent lower at ₹688 apiece on NSE. HG MR

