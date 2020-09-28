Mumbai: Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd, a promoter entity of Analjit Singh, on Monday sold 16.71 million shares in Max Healthcare Institute Ltd worth ₹182 crore via block deal.

According to data on BSE, Max Ventures sold a 1.84% stake at Rs108.88 a share. Smallcap World Fund Inc has bought 11.40 million shares at ₹108.75 a share. The total deal valued at ₹124 crore.

Earlier on 11 September, the promoters had sold 4.6% stake in Max Healthcare to buyers including American investment firm Capital Group and a unit of Hong Kong based hedge fund manager Ward Ferry for around ₹515 crore.

In a separate filing Max Ventures Investment Holdings said that it has sold 1.7 million shares or a 2.22% of Max Financial Services Ltd at ₹600.06 a share for a total consideration of Rs102 crore.

Mint had first reported on 22 June that Singh and his family entities were looking to raise up to ₹2,300 crore by stake sales in the group’s financial and healthcare businesses.

