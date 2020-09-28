Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Max group promoters sell healthcare, financial services biz shares worth 284 cr
(Photo: HT)

Max group promoters sell healthcare, financial services biz shares worth 284 cr

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • According to data on BSE, Max Ventures sold a 1.84% stake at Rs108.88 a share
  • Earlier on 11 September, the promoters had sold 4.6% stake in Max Healthcare to buyers including American investment firm Capital Group and a unit of Hong Kong based hedge fund manager Ward Ferry for around 515 crore

Mumbai: Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd, a promoter entity of Analjit Singh, on Monday sold 16.71 million shares in Max Healthcare Institute Ltd worth 182 crore via block deal.

Mumbai: Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd, a promoter entity of Analjit Singh, on Monday sold 16.71 million shares in Max Healthcare Institute Ltd worth 182 crore via block deal.

According to data on BSE, Max Ventures sold a 1.84% stake at Rs108.88 a share. Smallcap World Fund Inc has bought 11.40 million shares at 108.75 a share. The total deal valued at 124 crore.

According to data on BSE, Max Ventures sold a 1.84% stake at Rs108.88 a share. Smallcap World Fund Inc has bought 11.40 million shares at 108.75 a share. The total deal valued at 124 crore.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier on 11 September, the promoters had sold 4.6% stake in Max Healthcare to buyers including American investment firm Capital Group and a unit of Hong Kong based hedge fund manager Ward Ferry for around 515 crore.

In a separate filing Max Ventures Investment Holdings said that it has sold 1.7 million shares or a 2.22% of Max Financial Services Ltd at 600.06 a share for a total consideration of Rs102 crore.

Mint had first reported on 22 June that Singh and his family entities were looking to raise up to 2,300 crore by stake sales in the group’s financial and healthcare businesses.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated