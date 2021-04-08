Max Group's Antara has sold over 150 units at its second senior living community in Noida. The company expects to register a revenue of over ₹550 crore from this community during its construction and development over the next four years. Antara in early 2020 had launched residences for seniors in Noida.

"With 340 apartments spread across three towers, Antara Noida-Phase 1 is spread over 16,500 sq. metres and caters to a wide spectrum of lifestyle needs. Residents can choose from 2- or 3-bedroom units across 137 sq. metres to 280 sq. metres in three different apartment layouts. These apartments are available on a 90-year direct lease under the NOIDA authority. The all-inclusive pricing ranges between ₹1.15 crore and ₹2.35 crore," the company said in its regulatory filing.

"An expansive club with an all-day restaurant with personalized, nutritionally curated special meals, recreational spaces, wellness zone, and an indoor heated swimming pool will cater to the residents’ wellness needs. The community will promote and facilitate an active and engaging lifestyle carefully through its resident engagement programs, it said adding, "Antara Noida also provides amenities such as panic alarm buttons, round-the-clock medical assistance, emergency response systems, proximity to medical facilities etc. to ensure world-class living experience."

Rajit Mehta, CEO and MD, Antara said, “The senior care space in India is evolving rapidly. The lockdown exposed the gaps in India’s senior care system and has reaffirmed the need for dedicated senior living spaces as well as allinclusive services."

"We saw increased customer inquiries and quicker conversions at Antara Noida during the lockdown as seniors began looking for organized and specialized senior living spaces, which enable them to live an independent, active, wholesome, and hasslefree life. Antara Noida has seen cumulative net sales of over 150 units already and the continued strong interest and heavy footfall at the community site give us the confidence that the sales momentum will continue during the coming financial year as well," he also said.

Further in the regulatory filing, the company also said, "Antara’s Residences for Seniors, Noida focuses on holistic wellbeing and on becoming a solution provider of all senior needs, be it social, physical, entertainment, health, or wellness. The fully furnished apartments are equipped with senior friendly architecture that incorporates small, yet significant elements such as anti-skid tiles, ample wheelchair turning radius, broad door and window widths, etc."

