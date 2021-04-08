Max Group's Antara sells over 150 flats in its senior living community in Noida

"We saw increased customer inquiries and quicker conversions at Antara Noida during the lockdown as seniors began looking for organized and specialized senior living spaces, which enable them to live an independent, active, wholesome, and hasslefree life. Antara Noida has seen cumulative net sales of over 150 units already and the continued strong interest and heavy footfall at the community site give us the confidence that the sales momentum will continue during the coming financial year as well," he also said.