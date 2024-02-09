Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for 412 crore

Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for 412 crore

PTI



Max Healthcare Institute said it has acquired Nagpur-based Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd.

Max Healthcare Institute on Friday said it has acquired Nagpur-based Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd for 412 crore.

The 200-bed hospital is set up on a land parcel of 2-acre at Mankapur, north of Nagpur.

The facility has potential to increase its bed capacity from 200 operational beds to 340 beds after necessary regulatory approvals.

"The acquisition of Alexis Hospital is in line with our vision to expand our footprint in tier-2 cities with abundance of clinical talent and developed private healthcare infrastructure," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

Alexis Hospital acquisition will strengthen company's presence in Maharashtra region, he added.

Shares of Max Healthcare were trading at a loss of 0.42 per cent at 866.4 apiece on the BSE.

