Max Healthcare acquires Starlit Medical Centre for ₹940 crore; details here
The company has successfully finalized a binding share purchase agreement to acquire a full 100% stake in Starlit Medical Centre Pvt Ltd.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd announced its complete acquisition of Starlit Medical Centre Pvt Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹940 crore, on Friday. This strategic move grants Max Healthcare ownership of the 550-bed Sahara Hospital located in Lucknow.
